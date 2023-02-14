Kenneth Wayne Fox

KENNETH "KENNY" WAYNE FOX, 83, of South Charleston, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Stonerise in Charleston after a long illness.
He was born in Quinwood on March 10, 1939, to the late Homer and Ethel Fox.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 2:23 am
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
KENNETH "KENNY" WAYNE FOX, 83, of South Charleston, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Stonerise in Charleston after a long illness.
He was born in Quinwood on March 10, 1939, to the late Homer and Ethel Fox.
Kenny was a proud firefighter with the South Charleston Fire Department and retired with 28 years of service. He as a Christian and a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed outdoor activities, war movies, cowboy shows and coin collecting. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Fox; sister, Sandy Wright; and grandson, Matt Parsons.
Kenny is survived by his daughter, Talisa Brunette of South Charleston; stepson, Bob Parsons of Dunbar; grandson, Jamie Parsons (Tamera) of Hebron, KY; long time companion, Lolita Harding of Sissonville; her family including son, Bryan Zahrndt; daughter Daniele McCutcheon (Jason); grandchildren, Zach Zahrndt and Madison McCutcheon; and numerous nieces and nephews who he cherished. He will be greatly missed by his canine best friend, Princess.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Al Mendez officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.