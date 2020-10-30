KENNETH WAYNE MORRISON, 70, passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 at home after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Edwin Paul Morrison and Delena Cooper Morrison.
He was a 32 year member and welder for Local Union 798 Tulsa, OK.
He is survived by: wife, Raelene Morrison; daughter, Raelena Anderson; sons, K. W. Morrison and Andy Morrison; sister, Paula Jane Taylor; grandchildren, Alexis and Travis Anderson.
The visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday October 31 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 pm with Pastor Ronald Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens.
