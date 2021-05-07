Jarrell
KENNETH WOODROW "WOOGIE" JARRELL, 74, of Charleston, WV formerly of Whitesville, WV passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
He was born April 6 1947 at Whitesville, WV a son of the late, Inabelle Jarrell Henderson. He was preceded by cousins who were like a brother, Jerry and Larry Jarrell. Woogie was a Veteran having served eleven years in the Military and worked for twenty years with Mountain Stage where he loved everyone he worked with and they loved him. He is survived by cousins who are more like brothers, David and Pam Jarrell of Daytona Beach, Fl., Joe and Linda Jarrell of Charleston, WV and in-law, Kitty Jarrell of of Seth, WV; many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
His request was for cremation only and his ashes to remain at Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, VA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.armtrongfuneralhomewv.net