KENNEY ALLEN DAVIS 64 years old, passed away on January 4, 2021 at his home in Beckley, West Virginia, formally of Deepwater and Charleston, WV. Born September 15, 1956 to the late Alvah E. and Lucy V. Davis.
Kenney graduated from Montgomery High School in 1976 and worked for CAMC Maintenance for 16 years . He is survived by his ex-wife Robin Shew Davis, daughter Carey Ann Davis Michael ( Bree Michael), granddaughter Felicity Nevaeh Davis, grandson Jordan Edward Tyree Lovett, Brothers Robert L Davis, Ralph E Davis and sister Wanda Jean Davis Schoolcraft (husband James) sister-n-law Thelma Davis and his faithful cat Minnie, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother Alvah E Davis Jr., one sister Evelyn Jane Davis and step father Charles W. Ballard.
Kenney was an avid NASCAR fan and was very proud of his collection of NASCAR items. He loved to fish especially on the New River with his friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
O'Dell Funeral Home is in charge of service. Friends my call from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, January 8, 2021.