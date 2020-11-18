KENNIE DAVID PAYNE, 78, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Friday November 13, 2020 after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Willie C. Payne and Maggie Myers Payne. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his daughters, Mary I. Quesenberry Payne; daughter, Sharon Margaret Payne; and granddaughter, Janie Sue Carte.
He was baptized December 8, 1957 at Hurricane Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran.
He is survived by: wife of 43 years, Carol J. Payne; daughters, Jannis Shaffer and her husband Mike Shaffer, Vanessa Parker and her husband Kevin Parker; son, James Walls and his wife, Lora; grandchildren, Tiara, Kayla, Monica, Burgandy, Jade, Riley, Kyleigh and McKenzie; great grandchildren, Arielle, Dakota, Khloe and Liam.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday November 19, 2020 at Payne Cemetery Clio with Deacon Mike Kelly officiating.
