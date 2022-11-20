Thank you for Reading.

Kennith “Mike” Hager
SYSTEM

KENNITH "MIKE" HAGER, 62, of Hewetts Creek, WV, departed this life on November 14, 2022 at the West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

He was born January 17, 1960 in Madison, WV, the son of Kennith Jack & Janet Dean Hager of Hewetts Creek.

Tags

Recommended for you