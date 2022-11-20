Kennith “Mike” Hager Nov 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNITH "MIKE" HAGER, 62, of Hewetts Creek, WV, departed this life on November 14, 2022 at the West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, WV.He was born January 17, 1960 in Madison, WV, the son of Kennith Jack & Janet Dean Hager of Hewetts Creek.Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12 p.m., with the funeral beginning at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags West Virginia Funeral Home Kennith Jack Janet Dean Hager Mike Hewetts Creek Visitation Recommended for you Local Spotlight Patricia A. Coffman Earl Lee Kinder Pauline Lee Robson Floyd Henry Parker Charles Haynes Hogsett Blank Leonard Smith Sr. Blank Stephen James Chandler Blank William Angelo Williams Blank Pat Edwin Worstell Blank Floyd Henry Parker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows