KENNY COLSTON, 82, of Hurricane died September 23, 2020, at his daughter's home in Huntington. Kenny was a graduate of Man High School, an Air Force Veteran and retired from Monsanto in Nitro, WV.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Colston. He is survived by his brother Gary Colston of Ft. Myers, Florida; his dear friend Ginger Murray of Ripley; his children K.C. Colston Jr. of Hurricane; daughter Angie Colston Dick of Huntington; grandchildren Joel Dick and Aaron Dick of Huntington and Cassidy Colston of Vermont.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313, visitation will be from Noon until the time of service. Interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Masks and Social Distancing will be required.