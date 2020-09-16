KENNY OWEN GROGG, of Glenville, WV departed this life, September 14, 2020. A funeral Service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc. at 1 p.m., Friday, September 18. Friends will be received from 11-1 p.m., Friday at the mortuary in Glenville. Facial covering must be worn inside the mortuary and social distancing must be observed. Ellyson Mortuary and Cremation Services, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Kenny O. Grogg with arrangements.
