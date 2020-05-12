KENT MEL BALLARD, 54, of Kanawha City, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston after a short illness.
Kent was born in Charleston on September 30, 1965 to Charles and JoAnn Ballard.
He was a lifelong resident of the Kanawha Valley.
He was a 1983 graduate of Charleston High School. He was retired from Tri State Roofing and Sheet Metal Company and was self-employed in recent years.
He loved being in the outdoors; hunting, camping, kayaking and swimming. It also brought him much pleasure being at the beach and Summersville Lake with his son and brother.
Kent was a loving friend who enjoyed playing jokes and being funny. He was always trying to make you laugh! He had a giant heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Effie Cravens and his paternal grandparents, Charles and Charlotte Ballard.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his son and constant companion Tyler, and his brother, Michael.
Kent's son, Tyler's special message to his father;
Dear Dad, You were the silver lining to my world and I was the greatest thing that ever happened to you. There wasn't anything you did that didn't include me. You weren't just a father to me, you were my best friend and a best friend to everyone. I long for the day for us to be together again on the beach. Love Tyler.
Due to COVID 19, a private family service is scheduled with entombment at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Kent to: Kanawha County Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.