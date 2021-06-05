Thank you for Reading.

KENT YONKER, 49, of Mason, WV, passed away September 3, 2008, at his home. Joint graveside, memorial services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, WV. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the Mason City Library, P.O. Box 609, Mason, WV 25260. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

