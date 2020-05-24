Kermit Boice Jr.

Kermit Boice Jr.
KERMIT BOICE JR., 39,founder/operator of Backwoods Bar and Grill and life-long resident of Sissonville, passed away unexpectedly from a heart condition Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Kermit will be missed everyday by his father, Kermit Boice; his sister, Lisa (Andrew) Capelli; his brother, Chris (Brittany) Boice; his fianc , Beth Bennett; her two sons, Nathan and Hunter; his three nieces, Megan, Sofia and Mila; and the hundreds of people who called him a friend.

Kermit was passionate about giving, taking care of his family, spending time with his friends and living life to the fullest. Everyone knew him; Everyone loved him.

We take comfort knowing Kermit is now with his mother, Dollie Boice, and is loved here on earth, as well as in heaven.

A Celebration in his honor will be held at a later date when everyone can be together. Everyone who knew him knows he was not a social distancing kind of guy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

