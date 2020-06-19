KERMIT DONALD WOOTEN, 83, of Blair, passed away June l7, 2020, at Hillcrest Health Care, Danville.
He was retired from Arch Coal Co., an Army Veteran, and a member of Monclo Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lawanda Wooten, and all of his siblings.
He is survived by his sons, Bruce Owen Wooten of Alum Creek and Kermit Wooten Jr. of Wilkerson; his daughter, Vickie Mullins of Low Gap; grandchildren, Chad Owen, Kermit III, Alex, Chrissy Wooten and Belinda Mullins; 10 great - grandchildren and four great - great - grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Memory Gardens, Madison, with Jeff Mosteller officiating.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.