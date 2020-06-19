Kermit Donald Wooten

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


KERMIT DONALD WOOTEN, 83, of Blair, passed away June l7, 2020, at Hillcrest Health Care, Danville.

He was retired from Arch Coal Co., an Army Veteran, and a member of Monclo Freewill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lawanda Wooten, and all of his siblings.

He is survived by his sons, Bruce Owen Wooten of Alum Creek and Kermit Wooten Jr. of Wilkerson; his daughter, Vickie Mullins of Low Gap; grandchildren, Chad Owen, Kermit III, Alex, Chrissy Wooten and Belinda Mullins; 10 great - grandchildren and four great - great - grandchildren; and a host of friends.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Memory Gardens, Madison, with Jeff Mosteller officiating.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 19, 2020

Crouch, Ned - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Floyd, Orland - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Gladwell II, George - 1 p.m., Hillsboro Vol. Fire Department.

Hackney, Betty - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.

Harper, Thelma - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

James, Virgie - 2 p.m., Martinsburg Church of Christ.

Keeling, Orville - 1 p.m., Miller Family Cemetery, Sumerco.

McCourt, William - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Orcutt, Mitzi - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Rose, Vollie - 7 p.m., Melton Mortuary Chapel, Beckley.

Stalnaker, Lynn - 10:30 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Whitney, Frances - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Wine, Shirley - 1 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.