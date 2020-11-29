Kermit Michael

KERMIT JENNINGS MICHAEL, 89 of Comfort died November 25, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
He was a retired coal miner and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by Parents: Amos and Ruby Adkins Michael and his brother Lowell Gene Michael.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years: Janet Elkins Michael of Comfort, sons Gregory (Robin) Michael of Charleston, Randy (Marianne) Michael of Comfort, sister: Eldean Russell of Comfort, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas with Rev. Robert Perdue Jr. officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
