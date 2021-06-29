Former South Charleston City Councilman KERMIT RONALD "RON" HUTCHISON, age 85, passed away at his South Charleston residence on Friday, June 25, 2021.
A former Charleston Daily Mail newspaper reporter, Hutchison was born Dec. 3, 1935, in South Charleston, son of the late Kermit and Florence Hutchison.
Hutchison was an active member and congregation officer at St. Paul's United Melodist Church in South Charleston. He was a graduate of South Charleston High School and the Marshall University W. Page Pitt School of Journalism. He was a guest lecturer and instructor at the University of South Florida and West Virginia State College.
Hutchison also was a former reporter for the Huntington Advertiser newspaper; former Tampa, Fla., bureau chief for the St. Petersburg Times; and former city editor for the Bradenton, Fla., Herald.
More recently, he covered U.S. Federal Court and served as assistant city editor and TV columnist for the Charleston Daily Mail, where he retired in 1998 after 26 years.
Hutchison originated and coordinated the GI Santa Project to aid the West Virginia Veterans Home; served as publicity coordinator for the South Charleston Armed Forces Day Committee; was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity; and was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The West Virginia DAR awarded Hutchison the 2009 Community Service Award.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; step-daughter Vicki Thomas; step-son, Mark Cook; five step grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A service to honor Ron's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 1, at Snodgrass Funeral home with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Interment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.Snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling arrangements.