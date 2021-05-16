KERMIT T. YOUNG, 96, of Greenwood, SC, formerly of Charleston, went home to be with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ on May 11, 2021.
He was born on November 12, 1924 to the late Carl and Delphia Young.
Kermit served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a car painter for Garner Buick and then went on to retire from the U.S. Postal Service in 1985, after 20 years as a clerk. Kermit was also an elder of Canaan Baptist Church in Charleston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Wanda Osborne Young; brothers, Robert, Gordon, Sherdian, William and Paul; and sisters, Wilma Jean Young Burdette, Beulah Young Redman and Evangeline Young.
Kermit is survived by his daughter, Waynette Young Weese (Larry); grandson, Jeremy Christian Weese all of Greenwood, SC.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor James Warden officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Medical Services of America, 690 By-pass 72 NW a, Greenwood, SC 29649.