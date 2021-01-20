Kermit Wolf

KERMIT CLIFFORD WOLF, 90 of Leon passed away Sunday January 17, 2021. He was a U.S. Army Korean Conflict veteran. He was a member of the Union Boilermakers Local 667 and worked on a team that helped to build the John Amos power plant. Kermit attended several local churches in the area throughout the years. He loved to spend time outdoors farming, gardening hunting and fishing.
Born April 10, 1920 he was the son of the late Oshel and Lina Wolf. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Elouise Wolf and his great grandson, Benjamin Matthew Wolf.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff Wolf of Cross Lanes and Steve Wolf of Leon; grandsons, Tyler (Ashley) Wolf and Jarrod (Chelsi) Wolf; great grandson, Lucas Alexander Wolf.
The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft of Teays Valley memory care unit where he was loved and will be missed very much.
"Thank you for taking excellent care of me."
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday January 22, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Robertsburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wolf family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.