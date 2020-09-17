Essential reporting in volatile times.

Kerri Anne Osborne
KERRI ANNE OSBORNE, 37, of Charleston passed away suddenly Thursday, September 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father Franklin Adkins Jr.

She is survived by her mother Nancy Proctor of Quick, daughter Hailey Osborne, and son Adrian Osborne of Bickmore; sisters Jody Staten of Dunbar; Stephanie Medford of Cross Lanes; several aunts, uncles cousins, and nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hafer Funeral Home to be used toward expenses.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.