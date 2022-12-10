Kessler D. Bragg

REV. KESSLER D. "K.D." BRAGG went peacefully to be with the Lord at the age of 85 on December 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Bethel Bragg, and one son Michael Coleman.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
REV. KESSLER D. "K.D." BRAGG went peacefully to be with the Lord at the age of 85 on December 7, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Bethel Bragg, and one son Michael Coleman.
Those left to mourn are his wife of 62 years, Rose Bragg; two sons, Brian(Karry) Bragg and Derrick (Sharon) Bragg; one daughter, Kimberly (Richard) Dobbs; one grandson, Jacob Bragg; five granddaughters: Jessica Blevins, Kelli Brown, Leann Adkins, Kaylee and Karlee Bragg; three great grandsons: Owen Weddington, Isaiah and Aaron Adkins; four great granddaughters: Kaylin Brown, Adalyn Adkins, Harper Coleman, and Melissa Deel; one brother, Jerry Delano Bragg; two sisters, Sue Humphrey, and Phyllis Pinson; and countless family members along with his church family, co-workers and a host of friends.
He was pastor at Beech Grove Baptist Church, Berrys Branch Church and Dog Bone Community Church. He retired from Jackson Management Company with almost 40 years of service, often stating it's not a job when you enjoy what you do.
He enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany with his brother, Jerry Delano Bragg at the end of WWII. He was the Marble Champion of Lincoln County in the 1940's and winner of the Spelling Bee often "Bragging" and laughing at us that he was smarter than us because of it. Asking, "Did you ever win?" and then laughing some more.
His passion was preaching and witnessing the good news of Jesus to anyone that would stop and listen to the message of the joy and blessings that God had awaiting us. Often going when the call would come, forsaking any work at hand stating "Nothing is more important than work we do for God because the world is blind to the gospel of Jesus and his many Blessings He has for us".
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 Handley Funeral Home, Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, W.Va., with Jonah Adkins and Bill Linville officiating. Burial will follow in Bragg Family Cemetery, Alkol W.Va.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.