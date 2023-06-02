Thank you for Reading.

Kevin Blaine Winfree
KEVIN BLAINE WINFREE 63, of Georges Creek passed away May 22, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was a retired UPS driver with 30 years of service and a member of the Nitro Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, vacationing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Kevin loved watching Nascar, his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt and he loved driving his Camaro, but one day he wanted to own a Corvette.

