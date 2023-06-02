KEVIN BLAINE WINFREE 63, of Georges Creek passed away May 22, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic.
He was a retired UPS driver with 30 years of service and a member of the Nitro Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, vacationing in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Kevin loved watching Nascar, his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt and he loved driving his Camaro, but one day he wanted to own a Corvette.
Kevin was a true man of God who loved his wife, daughter and grandson dearly and although he may not always have felt good, he always had a smile on his face.
Preceding him in death were his father, Robert A. Winfree and father-in-law, Malin K. Freeman, who Kevin loved fishing with at Little Beaver Lake.
Surviving are his loving wife of 36 years, René Winfree of Georges Creek; daughter, Allison Cruikshank (Chuck) of Glasgow; mother, Madeline Winfree of Charleston; grandson, Trey Cruikshank, who he loved playing cars with and his faithful companion, Smokie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Nitro Church of the Nazarene, Nitro with Rev. Bron Walker and Rev. Gordon Killion officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church on Monday.
In keeping with Kevin's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored following the funeral service.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate and caring staff at the Cleveland Clinic for taking care of Kevin since his kidney transplant.