KEVIN BRENT HORTON, 62, of Nitro, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, after a long illness.
Kevin was born August 16, 1957, and was a graduate of Nitro High School.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deborah Dailey Horton.
Kevin is survived by his son, Matthew Horton and wife, Mindy of South Charleston; daughter, Stacey Jo Dunlap of Charleston; stepson, Dewayne Thomas of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; parents, Kemper Horton and Peggy Horton of Nitro; brother, Lee Horton of Dunbar; sisters, Toney Horton Miller and husband, Mike of Clemmons, NC, Pamela Horton Dillard of South Charleston, Tish Horton of Nitro; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.