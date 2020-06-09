KEVIN BRIAN WHITE SR., 62, died on Friday, June 6, 2020. He was the son of Clayton Dana White Sr. and Naomi White Cox. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and the beauty of nature. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved to ride and enjoyed listening to music. Kevin was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School Class of 1976, and he retired from Astar Abatement, Inc., Charleston, WV.
Kevin is survived by his wife Gail White, daughter Lora Ann Russell (Eddie), son Kevin Brian White, Jr. (Sherry); grandsons Dylan and Joseph Dearien, granddaughters, Angela White, Olivia and Abigail Kerns; stepdaughters, Donna Moles and Danielle Kerns (David); step grandson Larry Moles; brothers Clayton White (Mary), Dana White (Terry), and sister Shelley Vickers (Dwaine) as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Dana White Sr. and Naomi White Cox, sister Brenda Kay White, and stepfather John Cox.
The body will be cremated and a private family service held at a later date. Matics Funeral Home Clendenin is in charge of arrangements. You may express condolences online at maticsfuneralhome.com.