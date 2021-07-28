Thank you for Reading.

KEVIN D. WIGGINS, 59 of Buffalo passed away Sunday July 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday July 30, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.

