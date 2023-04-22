Kevin Douglas Esque Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEVIN DOUGLAS ESQUE 51, of Huntington, WV passed away: March 7, 2023. There will be no service, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Randy “Jack” Pullen Gary Parsons Belma Loretta Sowards Tina Marie Booth Charles Dwight Richardson Yvonne C. Flowers Barbara Jo Lanham Linda L. Boggess Robert Chester Eugene Hensley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book