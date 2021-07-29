Kevin Duane Wiggins

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.