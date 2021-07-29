KEVIN DUANE WIGGINS, 59 of Buffalo passed away Sunday July 25, 2021 at CAMC General. He was a 1980 graduate of Buffalo High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He spent many years working as a truck driver. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and work on the farm.
He is survived by his parents Ronald D. Wiggins and Linda G. Wiggins of Red House; son, Grant D. Wiggins of Buffalo; daughter, Lacy Riggs of Hurricane; brother, Robert A. Wiggins of Eleanor; grandchildren, Carson Wiggins, Anastasia Riggs, Remington Riggs and Colt Riggs.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday July 30, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with David Haynes officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
