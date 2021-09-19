KEVIN EUGENE SWANN, 65, departed his earthly body on August 20, 2021 when his soul joined his parents Col. Roscoe Swann and Raynina Ferguson Swann.
As his father's career advanced in the US Army, Kevin would travel the world and develop a gift for acclimating to any locale with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. As an adolescent, he joined the Boy Scouts of America, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. His time with the organization would largely inform the rest of his life.
Many will fondly recall his love of the outdoors and superior sportsman skills that allowed him to live a 'charmed life'. His numerous certifications created opportunities to work as a swim instructor/lifeguard during the summers, a ski instructor during the winters, and a white-water raft guide throughout the remainder of the year. During his free time, one could find him camping in a state park, snorkeling/scuba diving in Belize, beaching in Rehoboth, or tailgating at the Daytona 500, all the while posing friends for the perfect photo. Regardless of the chosen adventure, he would always have his best friend, Largo -- an African grey parrot by his side and ever the photographer, a camera at the ready.
Kevin lived an extraordinary life, but perhaps his proudest accomplishment was resuming his college studies to graduate from WVSU with a degree in Commercial Recreation and Resort Industry Management. Thereafter, he founded The Institute for Courageous Destinies, which introduced WV youth to the wonderous nature and activities of their own state. The organization was hailed by Senators Capito and Manchin for providing smoking, drug, and alcohol prevention programming to scores of Appalachia youths.
He is survived by a host of family and many friends from around the world who will miss his laughter and locs, yet are consoled that he has peace.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., on Oct. 2nd at the 1st Baptist of Camp Springs, MD with another in WV on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to NAMI or the Wounded Warrior Project in his name.