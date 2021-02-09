KEVIN FERRELL, 54, of Renick, WV passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Ronceverte, WV.
He was born January 7, 1967 at Orgas, WV and Graduated from Sherman High School. Kevin was a retired Instructor with Denmar Correctional Center in Hillsboro, WV.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Jessica Legg Ferrell and a brother, Darrin Ferrell. Kevin was the recipient of a complete heart transplant at the University of Kentucky Hospital. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, trappings and boating with his son whom Kevin always put first in his life.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Rodney Ferrell; three children: Jacob Ferrell, Nicole and Caleb; a finance, Kelly Orsini; several aunts, uncles, and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon February 10, at two o'clock in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV with Rev. Larry Kinder officiating and singing by Danny Pettit. Burial will follow in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net