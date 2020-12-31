KEVIN LAMONT LEE, 52, of Charleston, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020.
He was born on December 29, 1967 to Walter E. Lee, Jr. and Cheryl V. McMickle in Providence, RI.
Kevin attended Kanawha County Schools and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He furthered his educational pursuits at Norfolk State. Kevin worked for AEP and was an entrepreneur in the city of Charleston. He was the co-owner of Hair Source, Underground Connection and C.R.E.A.M. Entertainment. Kevin also had Lee's Home Improvement, but he eventually found his dream job at Damous Behavior Center for children where he worked until his passing.
He was always a very vocal and exciting person to be around. Kevin was passionate individual with a desire to be around people, helping them reach their best. He had a great love for kids. Kevin coached several football teams and participated in several youth football camps. He believed in mentoring young people both professionally and personally. He wanted them to reach their optimum potential and be the best they could be.
Kevin was baptized at an early age at Liberty Baptist Church. He enjoyed being around people and was a lover of "America's Team" The Dallas Cowboys. Kevin did get to see his team's stadium, which was on his bucket list.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother; father, Walter; and sister Pia Lee.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Melissa, of 25 years; son, Kevin, Jr.; daughter, Khadijah; brother, Shawn Lee; sister, Lashelle Ford; and mother, Cheryl Ford; grandchildren, Mia Bennett, Ka'renzah Lee, and Kashton Lee; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.