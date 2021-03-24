KEVIN LEE PETERS, 57, of Belle passed away on March 21, 2021. In keeping with Kevin's wishes, his body will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
