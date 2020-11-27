On November 23, 2020, the world lost KEVIN STALNAKER to sudden heart failure. We can never predict when we will lose someone we love, and Kevin's loss came as a sudden shock on the tails of a difficult year for everyone. But Kevin would not have wanted us to mourn. He would have wanted us to remember his works and his legacy and all the happy times we all were fortunate enough to spend with him. Kevin loved to travel (especially to the beach), work on antique cars, build and fix everything, play guitar, and spend time with family and friends. He worked too hard, and loved deeply, and cared about everyone he knew. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Kevin knew, all you had to do was ask and he was the kind of man who would drop everything and be there at a moments' notice to help a friend. He, and his infectious smile and mischievous streak, will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. Though the world is a little dimmer without the light of a man who loved taking care of people and making them laugh, his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
Kevin leaves behind his dearly loved mother, Gail Stalnaker, his father Kermit Stalnaker, his devoted wife of 27 years, Kari Stalnaker, his two children Kayla King and Katrina Stalnaker, his son-in-law, Troy King, his sisters, Robin Cuellar, Tina Stalnaker Kay, and Jenni Stalnaker and her fianc James Hughes, his brother and sister-in-law Anne and Allen Rhyne, his nieces and nephews and his great-nieces and nephews who he adored, and an entire community of people from all across the United States who he cared about deeply.
He is preceded in death by his dear aunt, Ollie Barnette, his beloved father and mother-in-law, James and Judith Rhyne, his friend and brother-in-law James Cuellar, and one of his best friends for over 20 years Rob Casto. We choose to think they are all together now, telling stories, laughing, reminiscing, and waiting on the rest of us to join them when our time comes.
Services for Kevin will be at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV on Saturday November 28 from 10 -12 p.m. A small service will also take place afterward at the Good Family Cemetery in White Pine following the service at Waybright.