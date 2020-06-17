Kevin Stepp

KEVIN STEPP, 65, of Charleston, passed away June 10, 2020. A Private Graveside Service was held. Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stepp / Conley Families.

