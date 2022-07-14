Kevin Wayne Hedrick Jul 14, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEVIN WAYNE HEDRICK 63, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, KY.He was born at Winter Park, Florida to the late Julia "Judy" Roy Hedrick.Surviving is his aunt, Joyce Moore; cousin, Donna L. Ridley; loving friend; Jeannie Gillispie; the Dollison family and best friend, Hamilton DuncanFuneral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans with Rev. Richard Thompson officiating.You can visit Kevin's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Hedrick family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kevin Wayne Hedrick St. Albans Internet Architecture Page Surviving Funeral Service Joyce Moore Tribute Recommended for you Local Spotlight Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Blank Margaret Elizabeth Lake Mary Catherine (Clark) Call Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist