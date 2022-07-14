Thank you for Reading.

Kevin Wayne Hedrick
KEVIN WAYNE HEDRICK 63, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, KY.

He was born at Winter Park, Florida to the late Julia "Judy" Roy Hedrick.

Surviving is his aunt, Joyce Moore; cousin, Donna L. Ridley; loving friend; Jeannie Gillispie; the Dollison family and best friend, Hamilton Duncan

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans with Rev. Richard Thompson officiating.

You can visit Kevin's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Hedrick family.

