KHLOE ELIZABETH BARKER 18 of Pinch, formerly of Cross Lanes, passed away, May 25, 2021, unexpectedly. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at NOON, Saturday, June 12, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until service time. For complete obituary and online condolences, visit elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Khloe Barker Family.

