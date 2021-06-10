KHLOE ELIZABETH BARKER 18 of Pinch, formerly of Cross Lanes, passed away, May 25, 2021, unexpectedly. Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at NOON, Saturday, June 12, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until service time. For complete obituary and online condolences, visit elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Khloe Barker Family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.