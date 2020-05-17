Kikue Ishii Holbrook

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


KIKUE ISHII HOLBROOK, 85, of St. Albans, walked into the Arms of Jesus on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. She was born Nagoya, Japan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.

She was a military wife and moved all over the world with her husband, MSGT USAF retired Charles L. Holbrook to his various assignments for the USAF. Kikue and Charles were married at the American Consulate in Nagoya, Japan, on January 14, 1957. They retired to West Virginia in 1972.

Kikue was a homemaker and volunteered at Christ Kitchen and Hansford Senior Center, St. Albans. She attended Tokyo University.

Surviving are her loving husband of 63 years, Charles L. Holbrook; son, Patrick Holbrook; sister,

Toshiko Ishii of Nagoya, Japan. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews of Tokyo, Japan.

There will be no services at this time.

You may visit Kikue's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Holbrook family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Blake, Roberta - 3 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.

Enos, Carolyn - 10:15 a.m., procession will leave Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.

Holliday, Barbara - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.

Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.

Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.

Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.

Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.