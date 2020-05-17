KIKUE ISHII HOLBROOK, 85, of St. Albans, walked into the Arms of Jesus on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston. She was born Nagoya, Japan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
She was a military wife and moved all over the world with her husband, MSGT USAF retired Charles L. Holbrook to his various assignments for the USAF. Kikue and Charles were married at the American Consulate in Nagoya, Japan, on January 14, 1957. They retired to West Virginia in 1972.
Kikue was a homemaker and volunteered at Christ Kitchen and Hansford Senior Center, St. Albans. She attended Tokyo University.
Surviving are her loving husband of 63 years, Charles L. Holbrook; son, Patrick Holbrook; sister,
Toshiko Ishii of Nagoya, Japan. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews of Tokyo, Japan.
There will be no services at this time.
