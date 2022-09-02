KIM DAVID PATRICK, age 66, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a prolonged battle with cancer.
He was born June 8, 1956 in Charleston, son of the late Ernest and Lorraine Burlingame Patrick. He was also preceded in death by three brothers; Errol, Rick, and Steve Patrick.
He graduated from George Washington High School, class of 1975. He retired from the State of West Virginia Office of Technology after 25 years of service as an Information Systems Specialist. He also worked at One Valley Bank for 17 years as a Production Control Specialist.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Albans and served many years as a Deacon. He loved his church family and his pastor. He had a deep faith in the Lord and as his health declined it only served to draw him closer.
He was devoted to his family and took great pride in his ability to care for his home. He loved to go fishing and camping, although he didn't get to go as often as he would have liked.
Kim is survived by his loving wife, of 30 years, Cheryl of Cross Lanes; son, Ryan of Vienna, VA; brother Gary (Lynn) Patrick and Linwood Patrick both of Charleston; and one sister Paula Steindler (Tom) of Ashland, VA. His memory lives on with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 3, at First Baptist Church of St. Albans followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating.
