Kim David Patrick
KIM DAVID PATRICK, age 66, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a prolonged battle with cancer.

He was born June 8, 1956 in Charleston, son of the late Ernest and Lorraine Burlingame Patrick. He was also preceded in death by three brothers; Errol, Rick, and Steve Patrick.

