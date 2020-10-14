KIMBERLY BURGESS BOOTEN, 61, of South Charleston, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Genesis Valley Center nursing facility following a long and courageous struggle with frontotemporal dementia.
A lifelong resident of South Charleston, Kim was a 1976 graduate of South Charleston High School. She worked for many years at United Bank (in Dunbar). She later found her true calling as secretary of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she quickly fell in love with her duties and with the people whom she served. Kim had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, and she was a faithful member of the Redeemer choir.
In addition to music, Kim enjoyed animals of all kinds, hanging out with friends and family, visiting Pipestem State Park with her husband, reading James Patterson novels, lunching on Saturday afternoons at the home of her in-laws, and taking advantage of any opportunity to spend time with her daughters, whom she loved so dearly. Kim had an infectious smile, a gentle spirit, a strong faith, and a delightful sense of humor.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Jean Burgess. She is survived by her husband, Ed; her daughters Ashley and Alex (both of South Charleston); her sister Kay Farley (Jeff), of Midland, MI; her brother Kevin Burgess (Stephanie) of Tallahassee, FL.; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; many wonderful friends; and her beloved cat, Lucy.
Because of the restrictions necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, a small private service (with masks and social distance) is planned for the afternoon of Thursday, October 15, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The family hopes to have another memorial event for all of Kim's friends when the pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia.
The family would like to thank the staff of Valley Center nursing home for the care and compassion shown to Kim during her time there.
We also are so grateful to Kim's longtime friend and cousin-in-law, Jo Hartley, for being her daytime companion and caregiver during the year preceding Kim's admission to the nursing home. We will never forget your kindness.
Memories of Kim may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.