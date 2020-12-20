Kimberly Daniels

KIMBERLY LYNN DANIELS (GAGICH), 54, of Cedar Grove went to be with the lord and has gained her heavenly wings Thursday December 17th, 2020. She was a loving daughter, sister, and mother. A fire cracker to say the least, but a giving, loving, and caring woman. She was undoubtably a strong and hard worker, she loved to hunt, listen to music, her family, and most of all Christmas.
Born December 17, 1966 Daughter of Sonny and Etta Daniels of Cedar Grove.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Margaret and Clayton Daniels, Helen and Dock Naylor; along with her favorite grandpup Bella.
Surviving are her parents Sonny and Etta Daniels, sister Lisa Daniels Stegall and husband Jeff, brother Sonny Daniels and wife Jennifer, son Mark Daniels and wife Erin; nephew Zack Daniels; Nieces Kelsey Kinder, Jessie Tucker, and Katlyn Daniels; granddaughters Kadynce Daniels, Emily Daniels, and Madison Daniels; great nieces and nephew Addison Foster, Waylon Foster, and Paislee White.
To know Kim Daniels was to love her. She will forever be missed by many. Her kind heart and compassion will live on through her family and friends. Her soul may rest with our lord and savior. "Revelation 21:4
'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."
Due to current conditions there will only be a small walk through visitation at 12 to 12:45 pm that will be held at Cooke Funeral Home 600 Old Fort St, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. Following graveside services will be held at Kanawha valley memorial Gardens 6027 E Dupont Ave, Glasgow, WV 25086 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020.