KIMBERLY DAWN LACY, 46, of St. Albans, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Lacy family.
