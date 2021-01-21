KIMBERLY GAYLE LOVEDAY, 58 of Weirton, WV passed away Monday January 18, 2021 at the Weirton Medical Center.
She was born December 2, 1962 in Charleston, WV. The daughter of the late John F. Johnson II and Deanna Fowler Johnson. Kimberly was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Weirton, WV.
Kimberly enjoyed her family, Disney World, babies, and swimming with the Dolphins.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Anthony R. Loveday; sons, Patrick Loveday of Weirton, WV, Michael Loveday (Kristen) of Huntington, WV, John Loveday (Michaela) of Columbus, OH; sister, Stephanie Bennett (Alex) of Hurricane, WV; brother, Jay Johnson (Samantha) of Hurricane, WV.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will no visitation. A memorial service will be held in the coming months.
If desired, memorial contributions are welcomed in Kimberly's name to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate/honors-and-memorials
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to STEEL & WOLFE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Weirton, WV. www.steelandwolfe.com