KIMBERLY LYNN RAYHART, 61, Portland, Mo., passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kimberly was born on November 26, 1959, in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Thomas and Carolyn (Epling) Finney. She graduated from Girard High School in Girard, Ohio in 1978.
On June 22, 1993, in Ivy Bend, Mo., she was united in marriage to Philip Rayhart. She was a faithful member of Portland Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and bible study. Kim enjoyed spending time in the outdoors gardening, feeding the birds going on motorcycle rides with Phil and traveling to Branson.
She adored her family and will be deeply missed by them and her friends. Survivors include: her husband, Philip Rayhart of the home; two daughters, Leona Tyler (Vincent Cooper) of Florence, Ala. and Luana Woodruff of Eldon, Mo.; one son, Philip Rayhart Jr. of Eldon, Mo.; her mother, Carolyn Finney of Port Charlotte, Fla.; one sister, Debra Eary (John); four brothers, Ken Epling (Kathy), Thomas Finney Jr (Heather), John Finney (Karey) and Brian Finney (Loretta); four grandchildren, Dawn Fulbright, Dustyn Howard, Tiffany Roberts and Blake Roberts and seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Philip III, Troy, Kyle, Leory, Kinsley and Marainda. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Finney Sr.
Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Russ Smith and Pastor Gene Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.