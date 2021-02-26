KIMBERLY MARIE JOHNSON, 60, of Powellton passed away on February 20, 2021. She was born in Charlton Heights on May 4, 1960 to the late James and Christina Joan King Coleman. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Chuck Coleman, and Paul Coleman.
She is survived by her husband George H. Johnson, Jr., children; George H. Johnson, III (Ann Glenn), Robert Lincoln; granddaughter, Hannah Marie Lipscomb of Powellton; sisters, Kathryn Brown (Gary) of LaPort, IL., Michelle Moore of LaPort, IL., Deborah Ann Hurley Yakovsky of Montgomery; brothers, Digger Coleman (Patti) of LaPort, IL., Randy Coleman (Linda) of LaPort, IL., and Bryan Coleman of LaPort, IL.
Service will be at 11 a.m., on Monday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Ronnie Price officiating. Entombment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Glasgow. Visitation will be held from 6 - 9 p.m., on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing is required.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com