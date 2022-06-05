KIMBERLY OZALAS, 54, of Cambridge, Ohio formerly of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Wednesday June 1, 2022 at home after a long illness.
She is the daughter of the late Barbara Lynn Kee and Steve Kee. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Kay Kee and grandparents, Sidney and Marjorie Young and Esten B. and Catherine Kee.
Kim was a former employee of ZMM Architects and Engineers, The greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and several companies in the Oil and Gas Industry. Kim loved to travel, where she never met a stranger but also enjoyed quie time at home with family and her beloved dog Chico. She loved crafting and Painting. We are grateful for the time, laughter and love that we shared with Kim. We will miss her sense of humor, her big heart, her big smile and her adventurous spirit.
She is survived by: husband, David Taylor; father, Steven Kee; son, Luke Ozalas; brother, Pat and his wife, Jenny Kee; nephews, Hayden, Ben and Sam Kee; niece Emma Kee; step daughter, Renea Taylor.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to: Steven and Lynn Kee Diversity Scholarship Fund c/o Glenville State University 200 High Street Glenville, WV 26351.
The visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday June 8, 2022 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m., with Pastor Don Stilgenbauer officiating.