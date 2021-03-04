Heaven gained a special angel on Monday March 1, 2021.
Our eldest sister KIMBERLY SUE YOUNG, 63, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord suddenly and unexpectedly. While Kim was considered special on this earth, she loved everyone beyond measure, holding no anger. She always wanted to know how everyone else was and she seemed to remember anyone and everyone she ever met or knew. We will miss her but today she is with Jesus and Mom and Dad, and is completely restored with a sound mind and body. We thank the Lord for putting Kim in our life as our sister and know that We would not be who We are today without her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Edward Young and Evon Harrison Young.
She is survived by her brothers, Steven (Sonia) Young, Jimmy (Diane) Young and Mark (Rachael) Young, all of Charleston; sister, Teresa (Danny) Vanbibber of Charleston; nephews, Joshua, Jeremy, Tyler and Kyle; nieces, Melinda, Erika, Alison, and 7 great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.
The family would like to thank Riverside Nursing Home staff and patients for loving and taking care of Kimmy (as they liked to call her).
Funeral services will be held privately for the family at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor Brad Joseph, officiating. Burial will follow at Young Cemetery in Charleston.
