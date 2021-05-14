KINSLEY GRACE NICHOLS entered into rest on May 10, 2021.
She was born June 23, 2017 to Timothy Nichols and Amber Jones.
She was preceded in death by her brother Jaxon Jones.
Kinsley is survived by her parents Timothy Nichols and Amber Jones; brother, Collin Nichols; sisters, Aubree and Averee Nichols and Karly Jones; grandparents, Bobby and Lisa Nichols and Lisa Blair; great-grandparents, Bill and Francis Nichols.
Funeral service will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Jodie Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Skaggs officiating. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Rich Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at penningtonfuneral.com.
