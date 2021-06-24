KIRK ALAN EPLING, 61, of Ripley, formerly of Spencer, passed away June 22, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. ~ Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will follow at Bartlett Cemetery at Little Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 5 - 8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Taylor Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements.
