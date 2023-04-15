KITTY ELAINE SAYRE BOWLES departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes on April 11, 2023. She was born September 21, 1944, to Ted and Lena Sayre of Evans, WV, and lived most of her life in that area.
After graduating Ripley High School in 1962, she met and married Charles Bowles on July 19, 1963.
Kitty was always a loving, caring, and nurturing person, and expected the same from those she knew and loved. Her greatest joy in life was raising her two sons, helping raise her grandchildren and, most recently, spending time with her great grandson, Roman.
As a young adult, Kitty was active in the Long View Methodist Church and held to her Christian principles throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, writing poems and short stories. She was especially fond of her roses and numerous other varieties in her flower garden, especially a young Oak tree that she said was planted by a squirrel.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Chuck; sons, Adam (Candie) and Jim; grandchildren, Ryan (Leah), Courtney (Derek) and Meghan (Tyler); great-grandson, Roman, who was the delight of her life; brother, Dwight (Janice) Sayre; nephew, Mark (Liz) Poling; nieces, Janine (Aaron) Nelson and Joy Sayre. Preceding her in death were her parents and sister, Rita Poling.
Kitty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In honor of her wishes, there will be no public service.
The immediate family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a note of encouragement to the family would be appreciated.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.