Kitty Elaine Sayre Bowles
KITTY ELAINE SAYRE BOWLES departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes on April 11, 2023. She was born September 21, 1944, to Ted and Lena Sayre of Evans, WV, and lived most of her life in that area.

After graduating Ripley High School in 1962, she met and married Charles Bowles on July 19, 1963.

