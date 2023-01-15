KLAUS MICHAEL GROSS, 72, of East Bank, WV, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gisela Gross and wife, Linda Gross.
Klaus is survived by his wife, Sue Leavitt of East Bank; daughters, Gisela Gross of Poulsbo, WA, and Tanya Gross of Poulsbo, WA; sons, Nick (Leslie Baker) Gross of Kent, OH, Chris (Kara) Gross of Thomas, WV and Kerry (Heather) Gross of Thomas, WV; step-sons, Terry Lynn of Montrose, WV, Lonnie Lynn of Adair, OK, Donnie Lynn of Benbush, WV, Ronnie Fuller of Clarksville, TN and Donald (Stephanie) Taylor III of Dunbar, WV; step-daughter, Dawn (Jack) Kelly of East Bank, WV; granddaughters, Myah Gross, Gabriella "Gabby" Gross, Isabella "Izzy" Gross and Jenna Walker, and his fur baby, Rascal.
Klaus was a member of the Union Ironworkers Local #623 Baton Rouge, LA and Masonic Lodge #420 Leaksville, MS. He was an amateur ham radio operator with the call sign N3IWJ and a stamp and coin collector. He loved playing his guitar, banjo and mandolin and singing his favorite songs. Klaus brought much fun, love, and laughter to everyone he met and everyone he knew. He was kind and generous. He also loved cooking for others and himself.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Klaus' memory to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.