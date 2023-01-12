Klaus Michael Gross Jan 12, 2023 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KLAUS MICHAEL GROSS, 72, of East Bank, WV, passed away on January 9, 2023. Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Cremation Klaus Michael Gross East Bank Arrangement Wv Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Maida Alice Sharp Roland Douglas King Donna Jean Williams Irene E. Rutledge Barbara Ellen Westfall William “Bill” Howard Hensley Sandra Denice Mundy Mr. Linwood "BJ" Chaney, Jr. Reba Mae Casto Roger Dale Shaffer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 12., 2023 Daily Mail WV Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas.