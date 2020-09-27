KRISTIE MARIE CAMPBELL, 48 of Charleston passed away on September 22, 2020 after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Janice Campbell; brother, Jackie Campbell.
She is survived by her sons, Vernon Tyler Davis, Hunter Lowery, and Shawn McVey; siblings, Bruce Campbell, Kay Wentz Goff, Robbie Wentz, Jerry Wentz and Todd Pennell and a host of nieces and nephews; also special mention, Chloe Campbell.
Due to COVID 19 a memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.