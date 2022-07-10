KRISTIN MICHELE McDANIEL, 39, of Charleston, passed away on June 18, 2022. Born October 12, 1982 in Charleston, she was the daughter of Michael and Connie Fannin McDaniel.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Floyd and Frances McDaniel; maternal grandparents, Huck and Kitty Fannin; uncle, Greg McDaniel; cousin, Troy McDaniel and her beloved cats, Sassy and Poppy.
Kris graduated from South Charleston High School in 2001. She obtained an Associate's degree from West Virginia State University and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 2011. Kris worked her dream job as a morgue technician for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for several years where she formed many close friendships. She enjoyed the time she spent in roller derby and continued to skate in her free time. Kris also loved fishing, traveling, spending time with her parents, cats, the beach, and Tom Petty. She will be remembered for her unique love of clowns and all things Halloween.
Kris will always be missed by her loving family and their hearts will always have a void until they see her again in Heaven.
She is survived by her loving parents, Michael and Connie McDaniel of South Charleston; brothers, Chad (Shannon) Wines of Tuppers Creek and Josh McDaniel of Charleston; nephews, Eli McDaniel, C.J. Wines (Mendy), Clay (Erica) Wines and Cole Wines; nieces, Lauryn McDaniel and Lakin Wines, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended relatives and many friends.
Per Kris' wishes, her body was donated to the University of Tennessee's Anthropological Research Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314, with Pastor Jaimie Strickler, officiating. The family will welcome friends at 5 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kris' memory to the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, checks may be mailed to IBKC, P.O. Box 40223, Charleston, WV. 25364.
The McDaniel family would like to extend a special thanks to Brittany Knox for her care and support.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is assisting the family.