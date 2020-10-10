KRISTINA ROSE CARR, 68, of Ripley, WV passed away, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from a short illness in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. She was born September 29, 1952 at Nellis, WV., a daughter of the late Earl and Freda Pauley Creech.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Carr. She was a member of the Ripley First Church of God. She worked as a Door Greeter at Walmart before retiring.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Carr and a son, Nick Carr and wife, Kirstie; step-grandchildren, Kyndrah and Dalton and one sister, Tonya of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net